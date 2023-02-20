Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Stock Down 1.7 %

Key Tronic stock opened at $6.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.83. Key Tronic has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $7.40.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $123.71 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 1.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Key Tronic

About Key Tronic

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Key Tronic by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 808,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Key Tronic by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 24,521 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Key Tronic by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 302,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 131,100 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Key Tronic by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Key Tronic by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.