Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Key Tronic Stock Down 1.7 %
Key Tronic stock opened at $6.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.83. Key Tronic has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $7.40.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $123.71 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 1.62%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Key Tronic
About Key Tronic
Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Key Tronic (KTCC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.