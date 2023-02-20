Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €770.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €770.00 ($827.96) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KER. UBS Group set a €540.00 ($580.65) price objective on Kering in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €620.00 ($666.67) price target on Kering in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €565.00 ($607.53) price target on Kering in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €625.00 ($672.04) target price on Kering in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €650.00 ($698.92) target price on Kering in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Kering Trading Down 1.1 %

KER opened at €590.00 ($634.41) on Thursday. Kering has a 12 month low of €231.35 ($248.76) and a 12 month high of €417.40 ($448.82). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €531.42 and a 200 day moving average of €517.31.

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

