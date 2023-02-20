Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Price Target to $38.00

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $37.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of TPG from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on TPG from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TPG from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TPG from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TPG from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TPG has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.81.

TPG traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $33.73. The company had a trading volume of 818,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,524. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -168.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. TPG has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $44.43.

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $350.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.48 million. TPG’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TPG will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPG. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in TPG during the fourth quarter worth $445,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in TPG during the 4th quarter valued at about $689,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in TPG by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in TPG during the fourth quarter worth about $28,942,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TPG by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,090,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,349,000 after purchasing an additional 107,248 shares in the last quarter. 12.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

