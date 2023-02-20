KBR (NYSE:KBR) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KBR. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on KBR to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on KBR from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised KBR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, KBR currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.17.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR Stock Performance

KBR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,553,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,745. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 45.89, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.90.

KBR Increases Dividend

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. KBR had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KBR will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. KBR’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KBR

In related news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $177,465.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,611.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $72,971.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,524.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $177,465.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,611.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of KBR by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

About KBR

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.