Kaspa Price Tops $0.0076 on Top Exchanges (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. During the last seven days, Kaspa has traded 17% higher against the dollar. One Kaspa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $127.76 million and $2.40 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa’s genesis date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 16,784,781,096 coins and its circulating supply is 16,784,789,730 coins. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 16,769,720,621 with 16,769,720,621.075212 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.00768503 USD and is down -0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $2,602,827.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

