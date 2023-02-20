Kaspa (KAS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $129.06 Million

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Kaspa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kaspa has traded 21.8% higher against the dollar. Kaspa has a market cap of $129.06 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.66 or 0.00420735 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,933.29 or 0.27872086 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 16,781,022,583 coins and its circulating supply is 16,781,022,584 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 16,769,720,621 with 16,769,720,621.075212 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.00768503 USD and is down -0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $2,602,827.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

