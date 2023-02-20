Karyopharm Therapeutics’ (KPTI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Karyopharm Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Performance

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.55. 1,671,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,863,579. The stock has a market cap of $288.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of -0.04. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $14.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average is $4.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.88 million. Equities research analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 158,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 188.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 11,168 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,705,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

