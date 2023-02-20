Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KHOTF shares. Pareto Securities started coverage on shares of Kahoot! ASA in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Kahoot! ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. SEB Equities lowered shares of Kahoot! ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kahoot! ASA from 29.00 to 33.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Shares of KHOTF stock opened at $1.88 on Monday. Kahoot! ASA has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $3.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.02.

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and host learning sessions. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; employee engagement and learning platforms, such as Actimo and Motimate; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

