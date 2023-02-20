JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stock Position Raised by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 149.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 985,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 590,666 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.37% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $50,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FAS Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 310.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 63,032 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 957.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 166,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 150,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,782.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 447,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,945,000 after purchasing an additional 424,097 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $54.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,952,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,172,727. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $62.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.84.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.