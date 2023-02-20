JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $87.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.04% from the company’s previous close.

CATC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James began coverage on Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Cambridge Bancorp Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of CATC traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.28. 43,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,794. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12-month low of $76.50 and a 12-month high of $93.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.73. The company has a market cap of $633.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.11). Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $50.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.45 million. Research analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cambridge Bancorp news, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $104,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cambridge Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CATC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

