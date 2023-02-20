JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €160.00 Price Target for Safran (EPA:SAF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($172.04) target price on Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($172.04) price target on shares of Safran in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €127.00 ($136.56) price objective on shares of Safran in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €161.00 ($173.12) price objective on shares of Safran in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €118.00 ($126.88) price objective on shares of Safran in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Safran Stock Performance

Safran stock opened at €136.86 ($147.16) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €124.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is €113.17. Safran has a 12 month low of €67.17 ($72.23) and a 12 month high of €92.36 ($99.31).

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones.

