Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.50 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.39% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Golden Ocean Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS.
Separately, Pareto Securities cut Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.
Golden Ocean Group Price Performance
GOGL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.37. 2,488,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,818,033. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.09. Golden Ocean Group has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.
Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. It manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
