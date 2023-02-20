Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.50 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.39% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Golden Ocean Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Separately, Pareto Securities cut Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

GOGL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.37. 2,488,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,818,033. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.09. Golden Ocean Group has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 628,688 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after buying an additional 18,561 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,517 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 7,251 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter worth $730,000. 37.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. It manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

