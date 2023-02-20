Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $26.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.26% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.
Star Bulk Carriers Stock Down 4.2 %
Shares of SBLK traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,435,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,912. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Star Bulk Carriers has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $33.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.71.
Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. provides seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. The firm’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, minerals and grain, and minor bulks, which include bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.
