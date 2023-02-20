Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $26.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of SBLK traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,435,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,912. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Star Bulk Carriers has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $33.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBLK. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,547,542 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $114,451,000 after buying an additional 2,982,502 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 638.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,576,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,944,000 after purchasing an additional 899,337 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,740,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,923,000. 46.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. provides seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. The firm’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, minerals and grain, and minor bulks, which include bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

