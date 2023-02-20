Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB)

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Safe Bulkers’ FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Safe Bulkers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Safe Bulkers from $3.50 to $2.85 in a report on Sunday, November 13th.

Safe Bulkers Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:SB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.25. 501,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $395.33 million, a PE ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92. Safe Bulkers has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $5.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.01.

Safe Bulkers Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Safe Bulkers

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Safe Bulkers by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 44,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,612 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in Safe Bulkers by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 373,709 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 174,229 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Safe Bulkers by 2,201.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 945,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 904,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Safe Bulkers by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 257,478 shares during the last quarter. 25.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides international marine drybulk transportation services. The firm offers transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain and iron ore, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest users of marine drybulk transportation services. The company was founded on December 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Les Acanthes, Monaco.

