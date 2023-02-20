Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €250.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($268.82) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €233.00 ($250.54) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €248.00 ($266.67) price target on Allianz in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €304.00 ($326.88) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($268.82) price target on Allianz in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €230.00 ($247.31) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday.

Allianz Price Performance

FRA ALV opened at €216.95 ($233.28) on Friday. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of €167.30 ($179.89) and a fifty-two week high of €206.80 ($222.37). The business has a fifty day moving average of €212.84 and a 200-day moving average of €191.65.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

