Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Receives “Buy” Rating from EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.85 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $4.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JSPR. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Jasper Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Jasper Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of Jasper Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,232,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,495,648. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.24. Jasper Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $5.39.

In other Jasper Therapeutics news, major shareholder Holding Ltd Roche sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $141,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,549,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,598,755.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. bought 3,133,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,699,999.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,761,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,142,836.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holding Ltd Roche sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $141,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,549,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,598,755.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Jasper Therapeutics by 3,294.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 188,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 182,487 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,102,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 112,913 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 246.0% in the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 119,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 85,175 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 10.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 49,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation.

