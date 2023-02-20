Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Bought by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,564 shares during the period. Jacobs Solutions accounts for 1.8% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Tower Bridge Advisors owned approximately 0.15% of Jacobs Solutions worth $20,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of J. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 14,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on J. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.50.

Shares of J opened at $121.89 on Monday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $106.78 and a one year high of $150.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.35. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.36%.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $812,852.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 621,288 shares in the company, valued at $75,759,858.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,123 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,192.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $812,852.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 621,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,759,858.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,332 shares of company stock worth $2,143,235 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

