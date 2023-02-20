IVERIC bio’s (ISEE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEEGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 59.45% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISEE traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.95. The stock had a trading volume of 18,292,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,270. IVERIC bio has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $26.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.25 and its 200-day moving average is $19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 13.40 and a current ratio of 13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 2,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $47,502.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,525.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 2,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $47,502.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,525.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 10,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $230,288.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,066.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,134 shares of company stock worth $1,650,415. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in IVERIC bio by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,733,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,747 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in IVERIC bio by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,125,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,763,000 after acquiring an additional 75,466 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IVERIC bio by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,518,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in IVERIC bio by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,116,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,736,000 after acquiring an additional 134,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in IVERIC bio by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,214,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,159,000 after acquiring an additional 322,004 shares in the last quarter.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

