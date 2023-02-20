iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Peak Asset Management LLC

Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.0% of Peak Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,296.5% in the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,158,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942,934 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,175,261,000 after buying an additional 4,746,312 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6,239.5% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 4,646,227 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,420 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $677,025,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $409.14. 2,039,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,001,643. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $464.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $397.94 and its 200 day moving average is $394.77.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

