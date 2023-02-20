iShares Premium Money Market ETF (TSE:CMR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

iShares Premium Money Market ETF (TSE:CMR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.169 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from iShares Premium Money Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

iShares Premium Money Market ETF Price Performance

iShares Premium Money Market ETF stock opened at C$50.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$50.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$50.07. iShares Premium Money Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$49.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.19.

