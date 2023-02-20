iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Acquired by Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.

Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFF. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,060,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,278,000 after buying an additional 182,739 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,652,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,607,000 after acquiring an additional 269,954 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,332,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,746,000 after acquiring an additional 115,615 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 828,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,251,000 after acquiring an additional 17,819 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 796,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,006,000 after acquiring an additional 12,581 shares during the period. 6.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFF stock opened at $32.90 on Monday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $29.79 and a 1 year high of $36.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.186 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

