iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Stock Position Decreased by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $914,000. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,485,000 after purchasing an additional 148,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

Shares of DSI stock opened at $77.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.82. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $64.72 and a twelve month high of $88.81.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

