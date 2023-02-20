iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.2% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 140.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 972,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,427,000 after buying an additional 568,715 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 57,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SCZ stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.37. 666,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,849. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.12 and a 1 year high of $68.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.92 and a 200 day moving average of $55.53.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.