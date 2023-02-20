iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 109,972 shares during the period. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF comprises 0.8% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 1.06% of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF worth $26,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAXJ. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,577,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $638,000. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 51,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 31,190 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 3,070.3% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAXJ traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.97. 909,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,139. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $54.39 and a 12-month high of $81.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.80.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.787 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

