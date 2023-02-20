iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Stake Trimmed by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 460,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the quarter. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $127,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 137.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 84.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock traded down $4.15 on Monday, hitting $317.08. 15,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,782. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $261.80 and a 52 week high of $402.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.20.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

