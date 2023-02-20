iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Acquired by Liquid Strategies LLC

Liquid Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 140,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,237 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Liquid Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Liquid Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $8,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFAV. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 157.4% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1,383.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.18. The company had a trading volume of 341,051 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.61. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

