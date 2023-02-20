iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Dohj LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Dohj LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,629 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 8.7% of Dohj LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 62,650,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383,152 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,390,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,565 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 40,148,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,613,000 after buying an additional 1,363,221 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,705,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,443,000 after buying an additional 172,185 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,081,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,368,000 after buying an additional 699,309 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $66.55 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.75 and its 200 day moving average is $60.52.

