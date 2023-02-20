iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 469,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,675 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of PFS Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. PFS Investments Inc. owned 0.13% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $38,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $690,043,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,056.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,049,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908,258 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,647,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,384 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,433,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,801,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,773,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,508,509. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.56 and a 1-year high of $84.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.50.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

