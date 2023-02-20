iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV lessened its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV owned about 0.12% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $14,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 179,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,284,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 223,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,512,000 after purchasing an additional 13,445 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 431.6% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 153,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,587,000 after purchasing an additional 124,768 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 48,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 732.2% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

STIP opened at $97.44 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.04 and a 1 year high of $106.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.92.

