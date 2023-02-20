Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Price Target Increased to $71.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IRDM. StockNews.com downgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BWS Financial boosted their price target on Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.75.

Iridium Communications Stock Up 9.6 %

IRDM stock traded up $5.68 on Friday, hitting $64.99. 1,435,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,309. Iridium Communications has a 12-month low of $32.88 and a 12-month high of $65.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 928.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Transactions at Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iridium Communications will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 21,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $1,180,750.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,781 shares in the company, valued at $34,539,001.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 8,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total transaction of $535,230.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,906,374.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 21,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $1,180,750.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,539,001.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,964 shares of company stock worth $3,104,305 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iridium Communications

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRDM. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $592,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 20.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 296,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,174,000 after purchasing an additional 51,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 203.2% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 34,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 23,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

About Iridium Communications



Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.

Further Reading

