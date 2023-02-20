IQGeo Group (LON:IQG) Hits New 52-Week High on Insider Buying Activity

IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 216 ($2.62) and last traded at GBX 216 ($2.62), with a volume of 52807 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 213 ($2.59).

Specifically, insider Max Royde bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.49) per share, with a total value of £25,625 ($31,105.85). In related news, insider Ian Edward Kershaw acquired 12,260 shares of IQGeo Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.48) per share, with a total value of £25,010.40 ($30,359.80). Also, insider Max Royde acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.49) per share, for a total transaction of £25,625 ($31,105.85). Insiders have bought 59,760 shares of company stock valued at $12,483,540 in the last 90 days.

IQGeo Group Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47. The stock has a market cap of £132.71 million and a P/E ratio of -62.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 200.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 174.14.

About IQGeo Group

IQGeo Group plc develops geospatial software to the telecoms and utility network industries in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company provides IQGeo Platform, which designs and manages complex and constantly evolving network assets; IQGeo Network Manager that plans, designs, and supports network lifecycle through construction and maintenance operations; IQGeo Workflow Manager software, which helps to control telecom and utility construction and maintenance activities; IQGeo Inspection and Survey software that provides a flexible mobile interface for field inspection teams; and IQGeo Network Revenue Optimizer software, which automatically produces multiple telecom construction route options for connecting commercial or residential premises.

