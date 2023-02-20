IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Citigroup from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.98% from the stock’s previous close.

IPGP has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised shares of IPG Photonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.80.

IPGP traded down $2.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $131.17. 354,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,688. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.24. IPG Photonics has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $139.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.65 and its 200 day moving average is $96.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 6.1% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 15,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 263.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 12,197 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 8.6% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in IPG Photonics by 10.2% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in IPG Photonics by 207.2% during the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 8,133 shares during the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

