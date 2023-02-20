Invitoken (INVI) Price Reaches $1.75 on Exchanges

Invitoken (INVI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 20th. Invitoken has a total market cap of $4.51 billion and approximately $75,856.05 worth of Invitoken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Invitoken has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Invitoken token can currently be purchased for about $1.75 or 0.00007025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Invitoken

Invitoken’s genesis date was December 27th, 2012. Invitoken’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Invitoken’s official Twitter account is @invitoken. Invitoken’s official website is www.invitree.io. Invitoken’s official message board is medium.com/invitoken.

Buying and Selling Invitoken

According to CryptoCompare, “INVI TOKEN of INVITREE is an invitation commerce project in South Korea which has created a new commercial paradigm of invitation commerce. It operates a total of 9 premium lounges including department stores and luxury halls.INVITREE is an invite-based commerce platform for customers of card companies and retailers who hope to enjoy premium life at a reasonable price. It operates various programs to ehance the dignity and value of those invited through travel, culture and household beauty appliances. It provides luxury services, based on convenience and reliability, to members of Invitree and customers who want to make purchases of regional premium brands.INVITREE offers a premium concierge service where sellers with expertise in luxury goods visit the places the VIP customers want and help to check and purchase the products.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invitoken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invitoken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Invitoken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

