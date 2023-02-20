Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) is Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the period. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.77% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $10,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,636,000 after buying an additional 8,341 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 133.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 151,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,667,000 after buying an additional 86,298 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 62.6% in the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 75,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 29,143 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 66,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 14,445 shares during the period.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PKW traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,985. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.97. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $73.80 and a 12-month high of $94.36.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.274 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

