Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) is Tlwm’s 6th Largest Position

Tlwm lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 705,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,476 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 6.6% of Tlwm’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Tlwm owned approximately 0.89% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $14,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCM. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $102,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCM opened at $21.16 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.16 and a 52 week high of $21.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.19.

