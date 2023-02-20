Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Lumina Fund Management LLC

Lumina Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Lumina Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 258.1% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at $29,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.30.

INTC stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.61. The company had a trading volume of 32,086,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,813,086. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.78. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.