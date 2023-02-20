Insider Buying: Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Insider Acquires 3,075 Shares of Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) insider Ian Durant acquired 3,075 shares of Britvic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 810 ($9.83) per share, with a total value of £24,907.50 ($30,234.89).

Britvic Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LON:BVIC opened at GBX 815 ($9.89) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,537.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.71. Britvic plc has a 1-year low of GBX 697.50 ($8.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 901 ($10.94). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 785.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 778.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Britvic Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a GBX 21.20 ($0.26) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Britvic’s previous dividend of $7.80. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,471.70%.

Several analysts recently commented on BVIC shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($11.53) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 935 ($11.35) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 830 ($10.08) target price on shares of Britvic in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 968.57 ($11.76).

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar, R.

