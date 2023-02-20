indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) CFO Sells $401,136.00 in Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) CFO Thomas Schiller sold 41,100 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $401,136.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,393,203 shares in the company, valued at $13,597,661.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Schiller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 17th, Thomas Schiller sold 58,900 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $577,220.00.

On Monday, February 6th, Thomas Schiller sold 30,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $243,300.00.

On Thursday, December 1st, Thomas Schiller sold 15,835 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $127,155.05.

indie Semiconductor stock opened at $10.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $10.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average is $7.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 44.45% and a negative return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INDI shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of indie Semiconductor from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,290,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,585 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in indie Semiconductor by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,818,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,595,000 after purchasing an additional 127,575 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in indie Semiconductor by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,654,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,293 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in indie Semiconductor by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,432,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,670,000 after purchasing an additional 709,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in indie Semiconductor by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,111,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

