Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on INCY. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.54.

Incyte Price Performance

NASDAQ:INCY traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.00. 3,142,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,898,718. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.14. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 51.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.73. Incyte has a 12-month low of $65.07 and a 12-month high of $86.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Incyte will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $5,086,433.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,806,723.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $5,086,433.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,640,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,970 shares of company stock valued at $9,447,367 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Incyte

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INCY. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 410.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

