Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Stake Lifted by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Incyte were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Incyte by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 20,067,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,524,554,000 after buying an additional 2,007,555 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Incyte by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,452,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,135,000 after buying an additional 198,104 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Incyte by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,164,000 after buying an additional 4,148,559 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,142,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,693,000 after buying an additional 445,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Incyte by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,997,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,780,000 after buying an additional 18,009 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on INCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, February 13th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

Insider Activity

Incyte Trading Up 1.0 %

In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $100,481.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,348.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 17,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $1,399,779.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,058,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $100,481.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,348.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 113,970 shares of company stock valued at $9,447,367 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $79.00 on Monday. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $65.07 and a 12 month high of $86.29. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.14.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Incyte’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.