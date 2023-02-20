IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $113.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IDA. Bank of America lowered shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their price objective on IDACORP from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP Stock Performance

IDA traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.65. 411,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,827. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.07. IDACORP has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $118.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDACORP

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $422.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.62 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 9.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDACORP will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,077 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,649 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDACORP

(Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.