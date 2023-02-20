ICON Achieves Market Cap of $242.84 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. During the last week, ICON has traded 21.5% higher against the US dollar. ICON has a total market capitalization of $242.84 million and approximately $10.28 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00001052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 947,294,150 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is icon.community.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

