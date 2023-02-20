IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) PT Raised to $32.00 at Credit Suisse Group

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.96% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of IBEX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of IBEX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of IBEX from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of IBEX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of IBEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.
Shares of IBEX stock remained flat at $29.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 108,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,182. IBEX has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $31.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.22 and its 200-day moving average is $21.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.93 million, a P/E ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 0.68.
IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.
