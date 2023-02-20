iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Raised to “Outperform” at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$96.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$85.00.

IAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Thursday. Cormark lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on iA Financial from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

IAG opened at C$89.34 on Thursday. iA Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$58.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$90.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$80.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$75.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. iA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

In related news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 400 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.00, for a total value of C$30,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,388,000. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

