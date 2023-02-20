Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) & Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC) Critical Contrast

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) and Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Hyperfine and Escalon Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyperfine -1,479.40% -54.01% -49.87% Escalon Medical -5.24% -86.98% -11.60%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Hyperfine and Escalon Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyperfine 0 1 2 0 2.67 Escalon Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Hyperfine currently has a consensus price target of $4.30, indicating a potential upside of 218.52%. Given Hyperfine’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Hyperfine is more favorable than Escalon Medical.

27.7% of Hyperfine shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of Hyperfine shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Escalon Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Hyperfine has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Escalon Medical has a beta of -0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hyperfine and Escalon Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyperfine $1.50 million 63.52 -$64.85 million ($3.59) -0.38 Escalon Medical $10.70 million 0.05 $20,000.00 N/A N/A

Escalon Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Hyperfine.

Summary

Hyperfine beats Escalon Medical on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hyperfine

Hyperfine, Inc., a medical device company, provides magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) products. The company's products include Swoop Portable MR imaging system, which offers neuroimaging at the point of care, as well as informs the timely diagnosis and treatment of acute conditions in a wide range of clinical settings. Hyperfine, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

About Escalon Medical

Escalon Medical Corp. specializes in the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of ophthalmic diagnostic imaging and surgical products. Its specializes in A-Scans, B-Scans, UBM, Pachymeters, Color or Flourescein Angiography Digital Imaging Systems, Ispan Intraocular Gases, Surgical Packs, Viscous Fluid Transfer Systems, and AXIS Image Management. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Wayne, PA.

