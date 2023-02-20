Huntsman (HUN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Huntsman Stock Performance

Shares of HUN stock opened at $30.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.31. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $41.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Huntsman by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Huntsman by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Huntsman Company Profile

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HUN. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Huntsman from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.69.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

