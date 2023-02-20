Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.08.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Huntsman from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.
Huntsman Company Profile
Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Huntsman (HUN)
