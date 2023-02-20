HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Raised to $480.00 at Credit Suisse Group

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $400.00 to $480.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HUBS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on HubSpot from $410.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on HubSpot from $500.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on HubSpot from $475.00 to $435.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded HubSpot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $419.39.
HubSpot Trading Up 11.8 %
HUBS stock traded up $42.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $404.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,558,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,900. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $245.03 and a 52 week high of $546.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $322.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.29. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.19 and a beta of 1.59.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 253.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in HubSpot by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.
HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
