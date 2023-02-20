Horizen (ZEN) Price Tops $14.47 on Exchanges

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for about $14.47 or 0.00058542 BTC on major exchanges. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $193.81 million and approximately $46.30 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 21.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.94 or 0.00201967 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00072177 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 52.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002501 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,389,494 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

