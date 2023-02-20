Horizen 1-Day Volume Reaches $38.91 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. In the last week, Horizen has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can now be bought for $13.61 or 0.00055588 BTC on major exchanges. Horizen has a market cap of $182.13 million and approximately $38.91 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.26 or 0.00205366 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00071623 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001655 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,386,888 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

